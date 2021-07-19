Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Saturday, August 7, 2021

Dr. Claire Brown and the team must face hard truths about what lines they are willing to cross when one of Claire's idols becomes her patient. (TV-14) (OAD: 5/17/21)Guest starring is Bria Samoné Henderson, Elfina Luk as Nurse Villanueva, Cynthia Stevenson as Senator Marian Clark, Hiro Kanagawa as Dr. Paul Nako, Asif Ali as Cal Lewis, Derek McGrath as Artie Hill and Pete Graham as Pete."Letting Go" was written by Doris Egan and directed by James Genn.Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital's surgical unit.As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives. The series is from David Shore ("House"), and "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0" star Daniel Dae Kim.