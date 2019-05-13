Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE FLASH on THE CW - Sunday, May 26, 2019
NORA DECIDES TO TELL BARRY AND IRIS THE TRUTH ABOUT THAWNE - Team Flash finds out that a suburban mom named Vickie Bolen (guest star Catherine Lough Haggquist) is in danger and they race to save her. Upon meeting her, they discover she's a meta-human who is hiding her abilities from her family. Barry (Grant Gustin) encourages Vickie to share her secret with her family, which makes Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) realize she needs to come clean with her parents about Thawne (Tom Cavanagh). Rob Greenlea directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Sterling Gates (#517). Original airdate 3/19/2019.
Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) lived a normal life as a perpetually tardy C.S.I. in the Central City Police department. He was adopted by his best friend, Iris West's (Candice Patton) father, Detective Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) after Barry's mother was murdered. Barry's life was forever changed the night the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator exploded, creating a DARK MATTER lightning storm that struck Barry, bestowing him with super-speed and making him the fastest man alive. But Barry wasn't the only person who was given extraordinary abilities that night. The DARK MATTER also created meta-humans, many of whom have wreaked havoc with their powers on the city. Barry teamed up with his friends at S.T.A.R Labs, Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes), and Dr. Harrison Wells (Tom Cavanaugh), Barry began a journey as THE FLASH to protect the people of Central City from these powerful new threats - one of them being The Reverse Flash, the man responsible for his mother's murder.
When THE FLASH faces off and defeats the Reverse Flash it causes a singularity to open in Central City that allowed portals on alternate Earths to open. An evil speedster from Earth-2 named, Zoom, took full advantage of terrorizing Central City. In Team Flash's quest to defeat Zoom, they team up with Harry Wells - the Earth-2 doppelganger of Barry's former mentor. Cisco Ramon also discovers that he was also effected by the Particle Accelerator, thus beginning his journey as Vibe. After Zoom kills Barry's father, Henry, and threatens to destroy the multiverse Barry faces off with Zoom in the race of his life and ultimately defeats him. But it's not enough for Barry... still broken and angered by his past and the loss of both his parents, Barry races back in time saving his mother from her untimely death ultimately resetting THE TIMELINE and erasing his life as The Flash.
In this new timeline, Barry had a happy life with his parents, however, it was shortly lived once he realized that his memories of the old timeline were disappearing - soon he wouldn't even remember he was The Flash. Barry runs to the future, resetting the timeline, only to discover things are not what they once were. Caitlin now has ice powers, Cisco's brother has tragically died, and there is a new CSI, Julian Albert (Tom Felton) working in Barry's lab. It isn't long before Barry realizes that in resetting THE TIMELINE it allowed a new threat to appear in Central City - another evil speedster Savitar. Savitar begins to create new meta-humans, which include making Wally West (Keiynon Lonsdale) a speedster. The team enlists the help of H.R. Wells (Tom Cavanagh) from Earth-19 for his genius mind only to discover that he is a fraud. In the chaos of dealing with Savitar, Barry finally sees that what will truly make him happy is being with Iris. The two begin to start a life together as a happy couple that is quickly interrupted when Barry visits the future to see that Savitar kills Iris. Now with the premonition that Savitar will murder the woman he loves, Barry and the rest of Team Flash work together to defeat this evil speedster and save Iris' life. However, their celebration is short lived when the Speed Force opens to claim Barry, a penance for creating the new timeline, forcing him to say goodbye to Iris and vanish into the Speed Force.
Since Barry vanished into the Speed Force, Iris has stepped up as the leader of Team Flash. When a new threat demands the return of The Flash, the team unites to pull Barry from the Speed Force and defeat this threat. Finally reunited, Barry and Iris are finally able to marry before their closest friends. However, Barry soon realizes his return was an essential part of a villainous plan, orchestrated by the intellectually enhanced meta-human, The Thinker (Neil Sandilands), alongside his wife Marlize DeVoe (Kim Engelbrecht). The Thinker used Barry's return to cover an unsuspecting public bus with dark matter, creating new meta-humans, including Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer) a discredited Detective, who Barry is determined to turn into a hero. Just as Barry successfully turns Ralph into that respectable hero, The Thinker tragically kills him, making the villain stronger than ever. With everyone on the planet in danger, Barry races into the mind of The Thinker for the ultimate battle of the fastest mind alive versus the fastest man alive. Barry and Team Flash defeat The Thinker, and find a way to bring Ralph back from the grave. Although, when THE FLASH speeds to stop the final attack on Central City, to his surprise, a new mysterious speedster aids him. In the end, Barry and Iris finally have a chance to enjoy the simple newlywed life, until they're visited by Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy), their daughter from the future. She's made a big mistake a needs her parent's help.
When Barry and Iris meet Nora, their lives are flipped upside down, and her arrival brings to light the legacy every member of Team Flash will leave years from now, causing many to question who they are today. While Nora idolizes Barry and his legacy as The Flash, she carries with her a mysterious grudge towards Iris. Team Flash rallies to find a way to help Nora return to her time, only to discover her presence has changed THE TIMELINE and brought the early arrival of the most ruthless, vicious, and relentless villain Team Flash has ever faced: Cicada.
Based on the characters from DC Comics, THE FLASH is from by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "Pan"), Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "Pan") and Todd Helbing ("Spartacus").
