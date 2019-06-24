Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Tuesday, July 9, 2019
"Rage Against the Machine" - When Dan gets injured on the job covering D.J.'s vending machine route, the choice to sue the company could lead to D.J. getting fired. Meanwhile, Jackie is appalled when Becky seeks life coaching from her nemesis and No. 1 competitor, Rita Silver, on "The Conners," TUESDAY, JULY 9 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/8/19) "The Conners" stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams-Conner. "Rage Against the Machine" was written by Jana Hunter and Mitch Hunter, and directed by Fred Savage. The series is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers. The series is from Tom Werner and Werner Entertainment.
