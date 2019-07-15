Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Tuesday, July 30, 2019

"Don't Shoot the Piano Teacher" - When Ben offers Mark free piano lessons, Darlene finds this as an opportunity to test his parenting skills. Meanwhile, Jackie throws Becky a baby shower, and Emilio continues his efforts to be part of the baby's life, on "The Conners," TUESDAY, JULY 30 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. Juliette Lewis and Jay R. Ferguson guest star. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 01/15/19)



"The Conners" stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams-Conner.



Guest stars include Juliette Lewis as Blue, Jay R. Ferguson as Ben and Rene Rosado as Emilio.



"Don't Shoot the Piano Teacher" was written by Kimberly Altamirano and Simone Finch, and directed by Kimberly McCullough.



The series is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers. The series is from Tom Werner and Werner Entertainment.







