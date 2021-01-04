Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Harris' job is in jeopardy after joining a protest she strongly believes in, leading to tense discussions within the family. Jackie makes a visit to Wellman Plastics only to realize the company is instituting supervised drug testing, inspiring Becky to lead her own protest. (TV-14, DL) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 12/02/20)



Guest starring is Katey Sagal as Louise, Alexandra Billings as Robin and Evelina Fernandez as Juanita.



"Protest, Drug Test and One Leaves the Nest" was written by Debby Wolfe and directed by Lynda Tarryk.



After a sudden turn of events, THE CONNERS are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family - Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. - grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. THE FAMILY prevails through it all - the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns - with love, humor and perseverance.



The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams-Conner.