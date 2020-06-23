Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE BACHELOR: THE GREATEST SEASONS â€“ EVER! on ABC - Monday, July 6, 2020
"Sean Lowe" - Before Sean Lowe found his happily ever after seven years ago, the former Kansas State football player from Dallas, Texas, greeted 26 stunning women who stepped out of the limos, excited about the possibility of romance. In his season we were introduced to Lesley, with whom Sean broke the Guinness World Record for the longest on-screen kiss; Catherine, with whom he found a genuine and deep connection with; AshLee, who melted his heart with the story of her adoption as a little girl; and Sarah, who found the courage to free fall from the top of a skyscraper. Relive the dramatic and heartbreaking moments: Tierra's explosive fallout with AshLee; the most confrontational hometown visit with Desiree; the devastating moment Lindsay, who showed up on the first night in a wedding dress, realized that she would not be getting THE PROPOSAL she had hoped for; and Sean's unforgettable proposal to Catherine, which stands out as one of the greatest in the history of "The Bachelor."
"The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!" airs MONDAY, JULY 6 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 6/8/20)
Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. The series is produced by Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Peter Geist and Chris Harrison.
