Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Sunday, December 29, 2019

"1101" - Entrepreneurs from New York City pitch their eco-friendly cleaning supply company which helps reduce plastic waste, while entrepreneurs from Nashville, Tennessee, introduce a science-based snack bar that blocks the absorption of fat when you eat it.

An impressive 10-year old "kidprenuer" and her a mom from Honolulu, Hawaii, pitch her safe and fun baby spoon design that eliminates the long sharp design of a traditional spoon.

And an entrepreneur from Alexandria, Virginia, presents his frozen food brand that delivers authentic, plant-based East Mediterranean cuisine while also helping with social change on "Shark Tank," SUNDAY, DEC. 29 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 9/29/19)





The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and guest Shark Dan Lubetzky.