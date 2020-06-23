Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, June 27, 2020
"1121" - An entrepreneur from Old Hickory, Tennessee, uses her SOUTHERN CHARM and cooking skills to pitch the Sharks on expanding her fried food empire. A father and daughter duo from Alexandria, Virginia, wheel in their gardening product as they ask the Sharks to help them add to their toolshed of ideas. An entertainer from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, gets the Sharks moving as he showcases his unique approach to exercise classes. Finally, a creative businesswoman from Queens, New York, paints the Sharks a picture of how to grow her service that connects customers with local artists on "Shark Tank," SATURDAY, JUNE 27 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 5/1/20)
In a "Shark Tank" update, the Sharks go to Chattanooga, Tennessee, to surprise the grand prize winner of the SHARK TANK High School Sweepstakes and speak to her entire school, inspiring them to follow their dreams.
The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner and Daymond John.
