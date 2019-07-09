Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, July 27, 2019
"1019" - First into the Tank are sisters from San Jose, California, who combine two delectable desserts into one amazing treat. An entrepreneur from West Hollywood, California, pitches his modern alternative to traditional ATM machines. An entrepreneur from New York City presents his clothing design for both men and women that combines two comfortable fashion trends into one. Last into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Mclean, Virginia, who introduces his hypoallergenic sleeping product that helps reduce snoring and dry mouth on "Shark Tank," SATURDAY, JULY 27 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/21/19)
In a "Shark Tank" update, Nick and Elyse Oleksak, from New York City, update their investor, Lori Greiner, on Bantam Bagels, authentic New York bagels in the form of a mini stuffed bagel ball.
The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Daymond John.
Mark Burnett, Clay Newbill, Yun Lingner, Max Swedlow and Phil Gurin are the executive producers of "Shark Tank," which is based on the Japanese "Dragons' Den" format, created by Nippon Television Network Corporation. The series is produced by MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television.
