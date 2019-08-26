Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SCHOOLED on ABC - Wednesday, September 11, 2019
"CB Likes Lainey" - When CB finally gets the courage to tell Lainey that he has feelings for her, Dr. Barry Goldberg returns, derailing his big romantic reveal. Meanwhile, Glascott discovers that he can't make every teacher like one another after his plan with the school's staff goes awry on "Schooled," airing WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 11 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 5/1/19)
"Schooled" stars Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen as Coach Mellor, AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis and Brett Dier as CB.
Guest starring is Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Lennon Parham as Liz Fleming, Clancy Brown as Mr. Crosby, Michaela Watkins as Ms. Taraborelli, Ana Gasteyer as Miss Cinoman, Gabe Gibbs as Weasel, Christian Gehring as Roxborough Ronnie, Israel Johnson as Ed and Riley Triggs as Anna.
"CB Likes Lainey" was written by Jonathan Howard and Peter Dirksen, and directed by Jay Chandrasekhar.
Created by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, the series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson and Marc Firek are executive producers.
