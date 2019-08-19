Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FRESH OFF THE BOAT on ABC - Friday, September 6, 2019
"Mo' Chinese Mo' Problems" - Jessica and Louis are thrilled beyond belief when they discover that a Chinese family - Elaine (Ming-Na Wen), Julius (Reggie Lee) and son, Horace (Jimmy O. Yang) - have moved into the neighborhood. Jessica immediately bonds with Elaine, who helps her solve an issue with the HOA, and Louis decides to introduce Julius to Marvin and hang out together. Meanwhile, when Evan goes door-to-door collecting information for the census bureau, Eddie and Emery come up with a plan to impersonate being census takers in order to find out when the owners of a pool are out of the house so they can sneak over and use it, on "Fresh Off the Boat," FRIDAY, SEPT. 6 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 11/9/18)
Inspired by a true story, "Fresh Off the Boat" stars Randall Park as Louis Huang, Constance Wu as Jessica Huang, Hudson Yang as Eddie Huang, Forrest Wheeler as Emery Huang, Ian Chen as Evan Huang, Lucille Soong as Grandma Huang, Chelsey Crisp as Honey and Ray Wise as Marvin.
Guest starring is Rachel Cannon as Deidre, Ming-Na Wen as Elaine, Reggie Lee as Julius, Jimmy O. Yang as Horace, Kimberly Crandall as Lisa, Colleen Ryan as Amanda, Rachel Anderson as homeowner and Fred Cross as Bruce.
"Mo' Chinese Mo' Problems" was written by Jeff Chiang and directed by Claire Scanlon.
"Fresh Off the Boat" was written by Nahnatchka Khan, who also serves as executive producer. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Keith Heisler and Matt Kuhn are executive producers. The series is produced by 20th Century FOX Television, which together with ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios, is a part of Disney Television Studios.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of I SHIP IT on THE CW - Monday, September 2, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHAT WOULD YOU DO? on ABC - Friday, August 23, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, August 23, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 8/20-8/27
Inspired by a true story, "Fresh Off the Boat" stars Randall Park as Louis Huang, Constance Wu as Jessica Huang, Hudson Yang as Eddie Huang, Forrest Wheeler as Emery Huang, Ian Chen as Evan Huang, Lucille Soong as Grandma Huang, Chelsey Crisp as Honey and Ray Wise as Marvin.
Guest starring is Rachel Cannon as Deidre, Ming-Na Wen as Elaine, Reggie Lee as Julius, Jimmy O. Yang as Horace, Kimberly Crandall as Lisa, Colleen Ryan as Amanda, Rachel Anderson as homeowner and Fred Cross as Bruce.
"Mo' Chinese Mo' Problems" was written by Jeff Chiang and directed by Claire Scanlon.
"Fresh Off the Boat" was written by Nahnatchka Khan, who also serves as executive producer. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Keith Heisler and Matt Kuhn are executive producers. The series is produced by 20th Century FOX Television, which together with ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios, is a part of Disney Television Studios.