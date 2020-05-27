Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FBI: MOST WANTED on CBS - Tuesday, June 16, 2020
"Ironbound" - After a small town police officer claims he's the victim of a deep-rooted conspiracy and begins taking revenge on those he believes are responsible for his downfall, Jess and the team find he just might be right, on a rebroadcast of FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, June 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 4/14/20.)
From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the "Law & Order" franchise, FBI: MOST WANTED is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau's Most Wanted list.
Seasoned agent Jess LaCroix oversees the highly skilled team that functions as a mobile undercover unit that is always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.
