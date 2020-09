Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, September 13, 2020

The show airs at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Peter's non-stop sweating becomes a liability at his company, so his boss tells him to work from home. Meanwhile, after Stewie and Chris cause thousands of dollars in damage to an electronics store, the two create a fake Kickstarter campaign with Brian to pay back the money in the "Start Me Up" episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, Sept. 13 (9:30-10:00 PM ET / 8:30-9:00 PM CT / 7:30-8:00 PM MT) on FOX. (FG-1716) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

FAMILY GUY continues to entertain its die-hard fan base with razor-sharp humor, spot-on parodies, spectacular animation and orchestra-backed original music. Since its debut in 1999, the series has reached cult status among fans, and its breakout star, a talking baby, has become one of the greatest TV characters of all time. FAMILY GUY has racked up numerous awards, including an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, only the second animated series in television history to be honored with such a distinction. Most recently, series creator and lead voice actor Seth MacFarlane (voices of "Peter Griffin," "Stewie Griffin," "Brian Griffin" and "Glen Quagmire") won the 2019 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Cast member Alex Borstein (voice of "Lois Griffin") won the 2018 Emmy Award in the category. MacFarlane also was nominated that year. He won the 2017 and 2016 Emmy Award in the category, and was nominated from 2013 to 2015.

Guest voices this season include Bryan Cranston, Niecy Nash, Danny Trejo, Nat Faxon, Kenny Loggins and Judy Greer. The series continues to celebrate its landmark 20th anniversary year, which began in January 2019.

FAMILY GUY is a 20th Century FOX Television production. Seth MacFarlane is creator and executive producer. Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin serve as executive producers and showrunners, while Steve Callaghan, Tom Devanney, Danny Smith, Kara Vallow, Mark Hentemann and Patrick Meighan are executive producers.