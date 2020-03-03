Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA on CBS - Monday, March 23, 2020
"Full-Frontal Dottie" - Excited by her physical therapy progress, Dottie insists she is ready to return to MaxDot, much to the dismay of Bob, Douglas and Christina, on a rebroadcast of BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, March 23 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 2/3/20.)
From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over.
Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola's heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.
