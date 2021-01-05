Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BIG SKY on ABC - Saturday, January 23, 2021

Jenny and Cassie feel as if they're closing in on Legarski, but they are racing against the clock as he and Ronald are preparing to move the girls. Jerrie makes one last attempt to convince Ronald to let them go. Elsewhere, Cassie visits Merilee to question her about her husband, and Ronald aggressively confronts his mother. (TV-14, DLSV) (Rebroadcast. OAD: 12/15/20)

Guest starring in "A Good Day to Die" is Brooke Smith as Merilee Legarski, Jeffrey Joseph as Joseph Dewell and Gabriel Jacob-Cross as Kai Dewell.

"A Good Day to Die" was written by Jonathan Shapiro and directed by Jennifer Lynch.

From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies") comes "Big Sky," a thriller created by Kelley who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.