Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AFV on ABC - Sunday, June 30, 2019
"2920" - It's people who are stumped by a simple riddle, a toddler confused by his mom and her identical twin, unique and funny wedding proposals, and a music montage featuring treadmill mishaps, on "America's Funniest Home Videos," SUNDAY, JUNE 30 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 5/05/19)
In its 29 seasons to date, "America's Funniest Home Videos" has given away over $15 million in prize money and evaluated more than 2 million video clips from home viewers. Viewers wishing to submit home videos to "America's Funniest Home Videos" should visit www.AFV.com for details.
Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Home Videos" is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.
"America's Funniest Home Videos" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format with a 5.1-channel surround sound. This program carries a TV-PG parental guideline.
