Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of '20/20' ABC - Friday, August 14, 2020

In 1999, David Temple claimed he discovered his eight-month pregnant wife, Belinda Temple, shot dead inside their home. Despite two murder trials and two juries finding David guilty of Belinda's murder, he's once again awaiting sentencing, over 20 years after her death. With his bail set at $1 million, Belinda's family is also waiting for justice decades after the terrible tragedy changed their lives forever. "20/20" extensively follows David's most recent trial and reports on a twist in the case involving Riley Joe Sanders III, Belinda's neighbor and student at the time of her murder. Defense attorneys alleged at trial he shot Belinda with a shotgun he secretly took from his father but Sanders denies any involvement in her murder and was cleared as a suspect during the investigation into her death. David was found guilty for the second time last summer. Considering a range from probation to life in prison, the jury was hung on the sentence after more than 20 hours of deliberations. The judge declared a mistrial in the sentencing phase, and David is currently waiting for a retrial on the punishment phase. Earlier this year a judge denied his request for a third trial. Correspondent Deborah Roberts reports for "20/20" on Friday, Aug. 14 (9:01 - 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Rebroadcast. ABC OAD: 11/1/19)"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.

