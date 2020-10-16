Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE on ABC - Sunday, November 1, 2020
The show airs at 9 p.m. ET.
"In the Hot Seat: Julie Bowen, Joel McHale, and Bus Driver Eric Bailey" - Julie Bowen wins big for Baby2Baby; Joel McHale competes for the charity Groundswell, and Bus Driver Eric Bailey plays for the $1 million prize on an all-new episode of "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire," SUNDAY, NOV. 1 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
Hosted by late-night's Jimmy Kimmel, this season will feature celebrity contestants playing for the charity of their choice, frontline heroes and others affected by COVID-19. In addition to lifelines, "Ask the Host," "50/50" and "Phone a Friend," contestants playing on "Millionaire" can invite an expert guest to help them answer questions. It could be a relative, a beloved teacher or a famed trivia expert -anyone they want-to help them win as much money as they can.
"Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" is executive produced by Michael Davies and Jimmy Kimmel. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television's Embassy Row, Kimmelot and Valleycrest Productions Ltd.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
