Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Alfonso Ribeiro, Tom Lennon and Vivica A. Fox make up the celebrity panel on ABC's "To Tell the Truth." Mark your calendars! This week's contestant panel includes Mr. December, a person who makes wigs for horses, a sexologist, the original "For Dummies" author and a snake wrangler.

Hosted by "black-ish" star Anthony Anderson, "To Tell the Truth," the funny reimagination of the beloved game show featuring prominent pop-culture icons and unique commentary and banter from Anderson's mother, Mama Doris, will bring the excitement to another level. In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn TO TELL THE TRUTH while THE OTHER TWO use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.

ABC's "To Tell the Truth" won its Thursday 10 p.m. time slot this summer in Total Viewers and Adults 18-49.