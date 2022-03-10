Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Tuesday, March 15, 2022

TV's favorite guessing game returns with an all-new twist - each new costume will be categorized in one of three groups: The Good, The Bad or The Cuddly. In Round One of Season Seven, characters FROM each category will duke it out to further themselves in the competition. Play along with host NICK CANNON and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Five celebrities will perform in a special encore of the "Premiere" Season Seven premiere episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Tuesday, MARCH 15 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.



TV's #1 entertainment show, THE MASKED SINGER, returns for its seventh season, featuring all-new secret celebrities. But this season, each new costume will be categorized in one of three groups: The Good, The Bad, or The Cuddly.



The Emmy Award-nominated singing competition features host Nick Cannon, alongside clue-driven panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.



THE MASKED SINGER features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded FROM head-to-toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Celebrities who have performed on the show include T-Pain, LeAnn Rimes, Nick Lachey, Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Lonzo Ball, Wayne Brady, Wendy Williams, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick, Kermit The Frog, Caitlyn Jenner, Wiz Khalifa, Jewel and many, many more!



With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging FROM Grammy Award winners to LEGENDARY athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues BURIED throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. The Season Seven contestants boast a combined 112 film appearances, 15 Grammy Nominations, eight Emmy Nominations, seven SUPER BOWL Performances, two Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars and two World Records.



Season Six of THE MASKED SINGER ranked as Fall 2021's #1 unscripted program. It was Wednesday's #1 entertainment program and was #1 (or #1T) for eight of THE ELEVEN original episodes that aired this Fall. The Season Six finale delivered the series' most-watched episode (6.5M P2+) since its season premiere (9/22/21), driving FOX to register its most-watched Wednesday (6.0M P2+) in over seven months (since 4/21/21, excluding World Series).



THE MASKED SINGER is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Moira Ross, Craig Plestis, and NICK CANNON serve as executive producers. Ross serves as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.



