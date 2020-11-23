Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT on ABC - Wednesday, December 9, 2020

The holiday festivities continue.

The Sumner family transforms their house into a Christmas time machine, featuring vintage animatronic Christmas scenes in every window in Jenks, Oklahoma; the DeBolt family then puts on an incredible synchronized light show, featuring dancing lights, vibrant colors and even a little comedy in Boise, Idaho; the Stott Family displaying motorized trains, a towering castle and a massive mountain in their backyard in Fontana, California; and the Markowski family creating a drive-through experience incorporating huge wire-frame-moving elements and unique pieces inspired by local children in Brownsville, Tennessee. Watch as judge Carter Oosterhouse decides who will become the winners.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

From This Author TV Scoop

"The Great Christmas Light Fight" showcases the wildest and most spectacular Christmas displays in America.