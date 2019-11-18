Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, December 4, 2019
"The Beverly Goldberg Cookbook: Part 2" - Beverly is approached by a publishing company for her cookbook, but they don't like how she writes, so Adam must rewrite her work. Meanwhile, Barry and Erica cannot stop fighting as roommates and they make themselves crazy. Geoff tries to moderate the situation and they come up with a housing plan that changes everything on an all-new episode of "The Goldbergs," WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz, with George Segal as Pops Solomon and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.
Guest starring is Chris Parnell as Harrison Whitby, Steve Guttenberg as Dr. Katman, Matt Bush as Andy Cogan, Noah Munck as Naked Rob, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Shayne Topp as Matt Bradley and Kenny Ridwan as Dave Kim.
"The Beverly Goldberg Cookbook: Part 2" was written by Alison Rich from a story by Adam F. Goldberg and Alison Rich, and directed by Lea Thompson.
Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop and Annette Davis are executive producers. "The Goldbergs" is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
