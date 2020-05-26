Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GENETIC DETECTIVE on ABC - Tuesday, June 9, 2020
"Who Killed Angie Dodge?" - Police in Idaho Falls, Idaho, have spent the last 23 years trying to solve the case of 18-year-old Angie Dodge who was raped and murdered in her own apartment in 1996. They turn to investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore, but no genetic genealogist has ever solved a case using such degraded DNA. Despite the challenge, Moore is able to come up with the name of the potential killer. The episode follows the Idaho Police Department as they track the suspect, collect his DNA and match it to the DNA found at the crime scene. Cameras are rolling as police move in for a heart-pounding arrest. Moore's work on this case also helps exonerate Chris Tapp, who was wrongly accused of Dodge's murder and spent 20 years in prison. The episode features interviews with Angie's mother, Carol Dodge; Idaho Falls Police Department's Captain Bill Squires; Detective Jeff Pratt; and reporter Bryan Clark. A new episode of "The Genetic Detective" premieres TUESDAY, JUNE 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu. "The Genetic Detective" is a co-production with ABC News and XCON Productions. Carrie Cook and Marc Dorian serve as co-executive producers for ABC News. Christine Connor is executive producer, and Christopher K. Dillon is co-executive producer for XCON Productions. CeCe Moore is producer.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of THE BACHELOR: THE GREATEST SEASONS – EVER! on ABC - Monday, June 8, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of S.W.A.T. on CBS - Thursday, May 28, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FBI: MOST WANTED on CBS - Tuesday, June 2, 2020