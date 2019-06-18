Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELORETTE on ABC - Monday, June 24, 2019
"1506" - Emotionally exhausted from last week's drama but resolved to get her journey to find love back on track, Hannah looks forward to taking her nine remaining men to beautiful Riga, Latvia, on the Baltic Sea. One handsome suitor, who has been crushing hard on Hannah, is awarded the first one-on-one date. It turns out to be a heart-stopping but liberating experience as the couple bungee jump wearing little clothing; however, when the man kisses and tells about his lusty date, how will the other men react? On a group date to Riga Central Market, Hannah rewards another bachelor who presents her with flowers and passionate kisses. Two archrivals face off in a spirited wrist wrestling match that definitely grabs the Bachelorette's attention.
On the final one-on-one for the week, Hannah and her date learn about a Latvian spa ritual, which mixes sauna and spiritual elements, including massage techniques. The temperature rises both literally and figuratively as the two connect with hot physical intensity, but will they be able to relate on a deeper, emotional level? Another man surprises Hannah with a late-night visit to proclaim his feelings for her. But before the rose ceremony, THE BACHELORETTE is all business and needs to clarify what she expects in a future soul mate on "The Bachelorette," MONDAY, JUNE 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
The nine remaining men are the following:
Connor S., 24, an investment analyst from Dallas, TX
Dustin, 30, a real estate broker from Chicago, IL
Dylan, 24, a tech entrepreneur from San Diego, CA
Garrett, 27, a golf pro from Birmingham, AL
Jed, 25, a singer/songwriter from Nashville, TN
Luke P., 24, an import/export manager from Gainesville, GA
Mike, 31, a portfolio manager from San Antonio, TX
Peter, 27, a pilot from Westlake Village, CA
Tyler C., 26, a general contractor from Jupiter, FL
Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelorette" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods and Bennett Graebner are the executive producers.
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TODAY, 6/17-6/21
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE $100,000 PYRAMID on ABC - Sunday, June 23, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 6/17-6/21
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 6/17-6/21
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AXIOS on HBO - Sunday, June 16, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, July 5, 2019
On the final one-on-one for the week, Hannah and her date learn about a Latvian spa ritual, which mixes sauna and spiritual elements, including massage techniques. The temperature rises both literally and figuratively as the two connect with hot physical intensity, but will they be able to relate on a deeper, emotional level? Another man surprises Hannah with a late-night visit to proclaim his feelings for her. But before the rose ceremony, THE BACHELORETTE is all business and needs to clarify what she expects in a future soul mate on "The Bachelorette," MONDAY, JUNE 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
The nine remaining men are the following:
Connor S., 24, an investment analyst from Dallas, TX
Dustin, 30, a real estate broker from Chicago, IL
Dylan, 24, a tech entrepreneur from San Diego, CA
Garrett, 27, a golf pro from Birmingham, AL
Jed, 25, a singer/songwriter from Nashville, TN
Luke P., 24, an import/export manager from Gainesville, GA
Mike, 31, a portfolio manager from San Antonio, TX
Peter, 27, a pilot from Westlake Village, CA
Tyler C., 26, a general contractor from Jupiter, FL
Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelorette" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods and Bennett Graebner are the executive producers.