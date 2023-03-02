Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR on ABC - Monday, March 6, 2023

8:00-10:01 p.m. EST – THE BACHELOR: “2707” (2707)

Mar. 02, 2023  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELOR on ABC - Monday, March 6, 2023 It's a crucial week in Budapest, Hungary, with hometowns inching closer. After a week of scenic overlooks, mystical mentalists and hot air balloon rides, not everyone will end up with a rose as Zach comes one week closer to finding the one.

Zach and the seven remaining women head to the charming city of Budapest, Hungary, where the STAKES are higher than ever. Kicking things off, Zach and one woman pen romantic poems and explore the city while learning more about each other in the process. Later, a group date featuring mentalist Labib Malik gets emotional, causing some to question their connection with Zach. Then, one woman reenters the picture, and a one-on-one date takes love to new heights.

The 7 women vying for Zach's heart are the following:
Ariel, 28, a marketing executive FROM New York City, N.Y.
Brooklyn, 25, a rodeo racer FROM Stillwater, Okla.
Charity, 26, a child and family therapist FROM Columbus, Ga.
Gabriella "Gabi," 25, an account executive FROM Pittsford, Vt.
Greer, 24, a medical sales rep FROM Houston, Texas.
Kaitlyn "Kaity," 27, an ER nurse FROM Austin, Texas.
Katherine "Kat," 26, a registered nurse FROM Tampa, Fla.

Watch a preview of the new episode here:



