Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SUPERGIRL on THE CW - Sunday, May 12, 2019
SUPERGIRL BATTLES RED DAUGHTER - Kara (Melissa Benoist) comes face to face with Red Daughter and the two engage in an epic battle. Determined to find a way to extract the Harun-El, Lena (Katie McGrath) turns to an unlikely source for help - Lillian Luthor (guest star Brenda Strong). Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) realizes she's missing parts of her memory, and Brainy (Jesse Rath), Nia (Nicole Maines) and J'onn (David Harewood) set out to track down aliens who have been abducted by Lex. Alexis Ostrander directed the episode with story by Lindsay Sturman and teleplay by Gabriel Llanas & Eric Carrasco (#421). Original airdate 5/12/2019.
]Based on the DC character, Supergirl AKA Kara Zor-El (Melissa Benoist), decides to embrace her superhuman abilities and become the hero she was always meant to be on The CW series, "Supergirl."
When she was 12 years old, Kara Zor-El escaped the doomed planet Krypton and was sent to Earth where she was protected and raised by her foster parents, Jeremiah (Dean Cain) and Eliza Danvers (Helen Slater) and her foster sister, Alex (Chyler Leigh). Under their supervision, Kara learned to conceal the phenomenal powers she shares with her famous cousin, Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), in order to keep her identity a secret.
Years later, Kara was living a "normal" life in National City, assisting media mogul and fierce taskmaster Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart) and working with her famous friend, and now Editor-in-chief of CatCo, James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks). When Alex's life was threatened in a plane crash, Kara took to the sky to rescue her. In the aftermath, Kara decided she could no longer sit on the sidelines and came out as Supergirl. She now balances her job as a reporter at CatCo Worldwide Media with her work at the Department of Extra-Normal Operations (DEO), a super-secret government agency, which is run by her sister Alex. Supergirl also gets help from her friends, J'onn J'onzz aka The Martian Manhunter (David Harewood), Brainiac-5 (Jesse Rath) and Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath), who's doesn't know Supergirl's true identity is that of her best friend Kara Danvers.
In season four, Supergirl is facing a bigger threat than she's ever faced before -- a new wave of anti-alien sentiment is spreading across National City fomented by Agent Liberty (Sam Witwer). As Kara mentors a new reporter at CatCo, Nia Nal (Nicole Maines), and tries to use the power of the press to shine a light on the issues, which threaten to tear the city apart, Supergirl takes to the skies to battle the many villains who rise up in this era of divisiveness. But how does Supergirl battle a movement when she, herself an alien, represents one of the main things people are fearful of?
Distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. International Television Distribution, SUPERGIRL is executive produced by Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "The Flash"), Jessica Queller ("Gilmore Girls," "Felicity"), Robert Rovner ("Crossing Jordan," "American Dreams"), and Sarah Schechter ("Blindspot," "The Mysteries of Laura"). Supergirl is based on the characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster and appearing in DC Comics, by special arrangement with the Jerry Siegel Family.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FOR THE PEOPLE on ABC - Thursday, May 16, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, May 16, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, May 16, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHISKEY CAVALIER on ABC - Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, May 14, 2019
]Based on the DC character, Supergirl AKA Kara Zor-El (Melissa Benoist), decides to embrace her superhuman abilities and become the hero she was always meant to be on The CW series, "Supergirl."
When she was 12 years old, Kara Zor-El escaped the doomed planet Krypton and was sent to Earth where she was protected and raised by her foster parents, Jeremiah (Dean Cain) and Eliza Danvers (Helen Slater) and her foster sister, Alex (Chyler Leigh). Under their supervision, Kara learned to conceal the phenomenal powers she shares with her famous cousin, Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), in order to keep her identity a secret.
Years later, Kara was living a "normal" life in National City, assisting media mogul and fierce taskmaster Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart) and working with her famous friend, and now Editor-in-chief of CatCo, James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks). When Alex's life was threatened in a plane crash, Kara took to the sky to rescue her. In the aftermath, Kara decided she could no longer sit on the sidelines and came out as Supergirl. She now balances her job as a reporter at CatCo Worldwide Media with her work at the Department of Extra-Normal Operations (DEO), a super-secret government agency, which is run by her sister Alex. Supergirl also gets help from her friends, J'onn J'onzz aka The Martian Manhunter (David Harewood), Brainiac-5 (Jesse Rath) and Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath), who's doesn't know Supergirl's true identity is that of her best friend Kara Danvers.
In season four, Supergirl is facing a bigger threat than she's ever faced before -- a new wave of anti-alien sentiment is spreading across National City fomented by Agent Liberty (Sam Witwer). As Kara mentors a new reporter at CatCo, Nia Nal (Nicole Maines), and tries to use the power of the press to shine a light on the issues, which threaten to tear the city apart, Supergirl takes to the skies to battle the many villains who rise up in this era of divisiveness. But how does Supergirl battle a movement when she, herself an alien, represents one of the main things people are fearful of?
Distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. International Television Distribution, SUPERGIRL is executive produced by Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "The Flash"), Jessica Queller ("Gilmore Girls," "Felicity"), Robert Rovner ("Crossing Jordan," "American Dreams"), and Sarah Schechter ("Blindspot," "The Mysteries of Laura"). Supergirl is based on the characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster and appearing in DC Comics, by special arrangement with the Jerry Siegel Family.