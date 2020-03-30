Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SINGLE PARENTS on ABC - Wednesday, April 15, 2020

"Oh Dip, She's Having a Baby" - When Sharon goes into labor, Poppy and the gang step up to help her get to the hospital, telling each of their own birth stories to help distract her from Ron's absence, on an all-new episode of "Single Parents," WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The series stars Taran Killam as Will Cooper, Leighton Meester as Angie D'Amato, Kimrie Lewis as Poppy Banks, Jake Choi as Miggy Park, Marlow Barkley as Sophie Cooper, Tyler Wladis as Graham D'Amato, Devin Trey Campbell as Rory Banks, Mia Allan as Emma Fogerty, Ella Allan as Amy Fogerty and Brad Garrett as Douglas Fogerty.

Laci Mosley guest stars as Sharon, Regis Philbin as himself, Vanessa Bayer as Mia and Bashir Salahuddin as Ron.

"Oh Dip, She's Having a Baby" was written by Kim Rosenstock and directed by Jason Winer.

The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. JJ Philbin and Elizabeth Meriwether are creators and executive producers, and Katherine Pope and Erin O'Malley are executive producers. The pilot was directed by Jason Winer, who is also an executive producer.





A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.