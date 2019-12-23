Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MIXED-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, January 7, 2020
"When Doves Cry" - In the wake of the Challenger tragedy, Rainbow and her family handle their grief in different ways. Denise realizes that life is too short, so she vows to right all the wrongs she's done in her life (and she's done a lot of bad) on "mixed-ish," airing TUESDAY, JAN. 7 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu.
ABC's "mixed-ish" stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison.
Guest starring is Paulet Del Castillo as Micaela, Luca Luhan as Bryce and Caitlin Kimball as Ms. Collins.
"When Doves Cry" was written by Jim Brandon and Brian Singleton, and directed by Andy DeYoung.
The series is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Karin Gist, Peter Saji, Randall Winston, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Friday, January 10, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STUMPTOWN on ABC - Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SINGLE PARENTS on ABC - Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Wednesday, January 8, 2020
ABC's "mixed-ish" stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Johnson, Tika Sumpter as Alicia Johnson, Christina Anthony as Denise, Arica Himmel as Bow Johnson, Ethan William Childress as Johan Johnson, Mykal-Michelle Harris as Santamonica Johnson and Gary Cole as Harrison.
Guest starring is Paulet Del Castillo as Micaela, Luca Luhan as Bryce and Caitlin Kimball as Ms. Collins.
"When Doves Cry" was written by Jim Brandon and Brian Singleton, and directed by Andy DeYoung.
The series is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Karin Gist, Peter Saji, Randall Winston, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.