Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MILLION DOLLAR MILE on CBS - Saturday, May 11, 2019

"This Million is Mine" - A father of quadruplets faces "The Captain," a green beret who holds the record for most podium finishes in the SPARTAN RACE World Championships, and a former ballerina goes toe to toe with an obstacle course racing professional, on MILLION DOLLAR MILE, Saturday, May 11 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The series is hosted by former COLLEGE FOOTBALL champion and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, with Matt "Money" Smith and Maria Taylor serving as play-by-play commentators.Following are the runners featured in the episode:ANDY STERNHOMETOWN: New YorkAge 29CHLOE LEVRAYHOMETOWN: Studio City, Calif.Age 26JOSH HARTMANHOMETOWN: Louisburg, Kan.Age 31KAYLA KOBELINHOMETOWN: Seattle, Wash.Age 24Following are MILLION DOLLAR MILE Defenders:VEEJAY JONES"The Prodigy"Age 20HOMETOWN: Lakeview Terrace, Calif.CURRENT CITY: Los AngelesSince 2015, Veejay has held the record as the youngest SPARTAN RACE winner in history. This powerhouse, whose six-times-a-week workouts consist of running mountains, weight training and bouldering, can run a sub-five-minute mile and deadlift twice his body weight. He is currently the American OCR 3k Short Course Champion.ROBERT KILLIAN"The Captain"Age 37HOMETOWN: Charleston, S.C.CURRENT CITY: Colorado Springs, Colo.Robert is a Green Beret with 13 years of Active-Duty service and currently serves in the California National Guard. He earned the title of "Army Athlete of the Year" in 2010 for winning the military division of the Kona Ironman World Championships. Robert has competed in Ironman triathlons, marathons, winter biathlons, international orienteering, and was part of the 2016 history-making Best Ranger Competition winning team. He holds the record for the most podium finishes in the SPARTAN RACE World Championships.FAYE STENNING"The Canadian Crusher"Age 29HOMETOWN: Alberta, CanadaCURRENT CITY: Manhattan, N.Y.Faye is an elite athlete and OCR professional. She was #1 in the Global Ranking for Spartan Racing in 2016 and placed second in 2016 and 2018 in the Spartan U.S. Championships. Her presence is also felt globally, where she consistently podiums at the Spartan World Championships. - placing third in 2016 and fourth in 2017 and 2018. Faye was part of Team Canada who placed first in the 2018 Spartan Team World Championships.ORLA WALSH"The Vermaniac"Age 32HOMETOWN: St. Albans, Vt.CURRENT CITY: Burlington, Vt.A Vermont native and self-proclaimed "rough chick," Orla's speed, strength and endurance helped earn her the childhood nickname "The Vermaniac" for devouring her competitors. The Spartan Pro and CrossFit enthusiast is also a real-life hero who saves lives and helps others as a flight nurse.