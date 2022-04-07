Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MASTERCHEF JUNIOR on FOX - Thursday, April 14, 2022

To celebrate the approaching birth of her baby, judge and New York Times best-selling cookbook author Daphne Oz challenges the remaining 12 young chefs to divide into two teams and create the ultimate savory and sweet balanced meal. The teams must satisfy the cravings of a restaurant full of mothers-to-be or face elimination in the all-new "Junior Edition: Daphne's Baby Shower" episode of MASTERCHEF airing Thursday, April 14 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

MASTERCHEF JUNIOR returns for a highly anticipated eighth season, giving talented kids the chance to showcase their culinary abilities and passion for food through a series of mouth-watering challenges.

This season, the Top 16 junior chefs, all between the ages of 8 and 13, receive a coveted white apron and must prove that they deserve to stay in the game by completing their first mystery challenge of the season. Judges and mentors in Season Eight include world renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and wellness advocate, author and new judge Daphne Oz. The three culinary heavyweights will determine which pint-sized home cook will be named America's NEXT MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, taking home a trophy and $100,000 in prize money.

One of the toughest seasons yet, Season Eight will feature even more unique and messy challenges for the judges and chef-testants, including cooking a meal for diners at a historical renaissance fair, participating in a WWE-themed episode, competing to see how they size up to monster trucks at a MOTOCROSS track, and welcoming Gordon's daughter, Tilly Ramsay, into THE KITCHEN for a donut challenge.

MASTERCHEF JUNIOR is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Elisabeth Murdoch, Natalka Znak, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre serve as executive producers.

Watch a preview of the new episode here: