Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT on FOX - Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Mike Holmes, alongside his daughter, Sherry, and son, Michael, learned that, for some, having a pair of work boots can make the difference between living on the streets and getting a job. After a call-to-action from volunteer Cal, the Holmes family transforms Working Gear, a non-profit society that provides struggling and homeless people with a fresh chance at employment by equipping them with clothing and work boots to help get them into the workforce. The Holmes family, inspired by the charity's compassionate director, Sarah, transforms this non-profit's CROWDED and intimidating space into an open and welcoming place. Following that, small-town teen Aaron's life was transformed by the FORT. Now it is his turn to pay it forward. Mike and his family are called in to help rescue this broken down and nearly forgotten youth center.
Their game plan includes a remarkable transformation that also helps The Fort's Executive Director, Beth, who has dedicated her life to the kids in this small community. As they battle the elements during this grueling renovation, the Holmes family helps breathe new life into a small space, allowing the teens who visit to dream big in the all-new "One Step at a Time / Hold the Fort" two-hour episode of HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT airing Tuesday, March 23 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (HFE-104/102) (TV-PG L)
HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT follows TV icon and professional contractor Mike Holmes, his daughter, Sherry, and son, Michael, as they help beloved community institutions, the people who work there and those who benefit from them. Inspired by local residents and community members making a difference, each episode follows the Holmes family as they surprise these deserving people by transforming their spaces. From a neglected school building to a rundown youth center, the Holmes family helps these heroes in their quest to make a difference.
