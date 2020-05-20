Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOLEY MOLEY on ABC - Thursday, May 28, 2020

"That's One For the Scrapbooks!" - On this week's all-new "Holey Moley," we get our exhilarating first hole in one of the season as a former professional golfer tees up fierce competition against a scrapbooking queen on the squeaky clean, all-new Putter Ducky hole. A "garbologist" faces off against a professional dancer on Hole Number Two. A professional model and revenge-seeking husband from season one flip out after their diving skills are scored by Olympian Greg Louganis and actor Steve Guttenberg on new hole Diving Range. Meanwhile, a human squirrel tackles Water Hazard for the first time, while this week's Distractor, Thunder from Down Under, steals strokes and hearts; and the slippery final putt sends one contestant a step closer to winning $250k. "Holey Moley" airs THURSDAY, MAY 28 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Contestants featured in this episode include the following:Carlee - Normal, ILKyle - Washington, INAvis - San Diego, CAJennifer - Riverside, CARobert - Bowling Green, CATimothy - Torrance, CARay - Redding, CARoger - Chicago, IL

"Holey Moley" is produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers. Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore and Jeannie Mai are featured as on-camera commentators and sideline correspondent, respectively. "Holey Moley" is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.