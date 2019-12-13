Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GOOD TROUBLE on FREEFORM - Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Jan. 29 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST) - Episode #2012 - "Daylight"Callie and Jamie's relationship is tested by a case. Mariana's position at Speckulate is threatened. Malika has a new opportunity that could be jeopardized by her legal issues. Davia faces the unintended consequences of her behavior.

"Good Trouble," is the critically acclaimed spinoff of the groundbreaking series "The Fosters."

Now in its second season, the series will continue to explore the trials and tribulations of the tenants of Downtown LA's hippest residence, The Coterie.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

This season, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez), Callie (Maia Mitchell) and the rest of The Coterie crew will continue to navigate their early twenties as they deal with breakups, demand equality, find happiness and discover what it means to fight for what you believe in.