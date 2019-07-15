Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GOOD TROUBLE on FREEFORM - Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Aug. 6 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT) - Episode #2008 - "Disruptions"

Following multiple confrontations in her life, Callie decides to make a change. Gael learns something unexpected about Elijah from the group commissioning his new art project.

Meanwhile, Mariana gets the real story about what happened with the female former engineer.

"Good Trouble," is the critically acclaimed spinoff of the groundbreaking series "The Fosters." Now in its second season, the series will continue to explore the trials and tribulations of the tenants of Downtown LA's hippest residence, The Coterie.





This season, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez), Callie (Maia Mitchell) and the rest of The Coterie crew will continue to navigate their early twenties as they deal with breakups, demand equality, find happiness and discover what it means to fight for what you believe in.