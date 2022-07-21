Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GENERATION GAP on ABC - Thursday, July 28, 2022

9:00-10:00 p.m. – GENERATION GAP: “All About That Booty” (108)

Jul. 21, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GENERATION GAP on ABC - Thursday, July 28, 2022 Kelly Ripa hosts the comedy quiz game show that is sure to make you LOL and Miranda Sings makes a special surprise appearance during the "Who Am I" challenge on "Generation Gap."

Kelly Ripa hosts the new comedy quiz game show from Emmy® Award-winning producers Jimmy Kimmel and Mark Burnett. "Generation Gap" pairs teams of seniors and juniors, challenging them to answer questions about pop culture from each other's generations.

Watch a video from the show here:

Macgyver Voting

