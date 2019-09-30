Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FRESH OFF THE BOAT on ABC - Friday, October 11, 2019
"Grandma's Boys" - After seeing Marvin blissfully enter retirement, Grandma Huang decides it's her turn to retire from ... something. Yet when Louis fails to celebrate her the way she wants, it will take a visit from Hurricane Gene, and maybe a hot tub, to make things right on "Fresh Off the Boat," FRIDAY, OCT. 11 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, D) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
Inspired by a true story, "Fresh Off the Boat" stars Randall Park as Louis Huang, Constance Wu as Jessica Huang, Hudson Yang as Eddie Huang, Forrest Wheeler as Emery Huang, Ian Chen as Evan Huang, Lucille Soong as Grandma Huang, Chelsey Crisp as Honey and Ray Wise as Marvin.
Guest starring is Ken Jeong as Gene, Stacey Scowley as Carol-Joan, Trevor Larcom as Trent, Keith David as Clyde Roses and Maria Blasucci as Queenie.
"Grandma's Boys" was written by Jeff Chiang and directed by Sean Kavanagh.
"Fresh Off the Boat" was created for television by Nahnatchka Khanm who also serves as consulting producer. Keith Heisler and Matt Kuhn are showrunners and executive producers. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar also executive produce. The series is produced by 20th Century FOX Television which, together with ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios, is a part of Disney Television Studios.
