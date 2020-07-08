Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CANNONBALL on NBC - Sunday, July 26, 2020
07/26/2020 (07:00PM - 08:00PM) (Sunday) : Cannonball athletes compete for $10,000 in the wildest and wettest challenges ever created.
Cool off with this summer's exciting and hilarious new competition series, "Cannonball" on USA.
Hosted by WWE Superstar Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Rocsi Diaz with sideline reporting from Simon Gibson, the new 10-part series features contestants from all across America as they face-off in a variety of water obstacles in one of the biggest, wettest, slippery-est water sports competition ever created.
From sliding off a 100-foot waterslide to rocketing off one of the world's fastest drop towers, "Cannonball" contestants will battle a variety of water obstacles to win a $10K cash prize.
