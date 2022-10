Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALASKA DAILY on ABC - Thursday, November 3, 2022

When someone FROM Eileen's past comes to Alaska, she goes against orders, causing a frenetic scene which has some unexpected consequences. Meanwhile, Eileen and Roz gain a new lead on Gloria's case."I Have No Idea What You're Talking About, Eileen" was written by Chitra Sampath and directed by Patricia Riggen.From the mind of Tom McCarthy ("Spotlight"), "Alaska Daily" stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, a fiercely talented and award-winning investigative journalist who leaves her high-profile New York life behind after a fall FROM grace to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.Watch a video preview here: