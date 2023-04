Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Get all the scoop on NEXT LEVEL CHEF, airing on FOX on Thursday, April 13, 2023! One chef will shine while one chef’s journey comes to an end in the all-new “That’s What Cheese Said” episode of NEXT LEVEL CHEF. Watch a video clip now!

April 6, 2023

Get all the scoop on FARMER WANTS A WIFE, airing on FOX on Wednesday, April 12, 2023! As time together on the farms passes, the connections forming are undeniable. On the solo dates romance is blooming for the farmers, while the realities of ranch life set in for several of the ladies. Watch a video clip now!