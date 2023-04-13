Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, April 18, 2023
9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Tuesday, April 18 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.by TV Scoop Apr. 13, 2023
Owen is shocked by a secret Kendra has been keeping FROM him; Grace confronts her father about his past infidelity in the all-new "Open" episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Tuesday, April 18 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Watch a preview here:
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, April 13, 2023
April 6, 2023
Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, April 13, 2023! Barb’s first open house in Flatch draws all kinds of attention and attendance from chickens, throuples and Kelly’s crockpot weiners. Watch a video clip from a recent episode1
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ANIMAL CONTROL on FOX - Thursday, April 13, 2023
April 6, 2023
Get all the scoop on ANIMAL CONTROL, airing on FOX on Thursday, April 13, 2023! Animal Control dispatch radios with a goose on the loose. The precinct hosts an adoption day in the all-new “Dogs and Geese” episode.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NEXT LEVEL CHEF on FOX - Thursday, April 13, 2023
April 6, 2023
Get all the scoop on NEXT LEVEL CHEF, airing on FOX on Thursday, April 13, 2023! One chef will shine while one chef’s journey comes to an end in the all-new “That’s What Cheese Said” episode of NEXT LEVEL CHEF. Watch a video clip now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FARMER WANTS A WIFE on FOX - Wednesday, April 12, 2023
April 6, 2023
Get all the scoop on FARMER WANTS A WIFE, airing on FOX on Wednesday, April 12, 2023! As time together on the farms passes, the connections forming are undeniable. On the solo dates romance is blooming for the farmers, while the realities of ranch life set in for several of the ladies. Watch a video clip now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, April 12, 2023
April 6, 2023
Get all the scoop on THE MASKED SINGER, airing on FOX on Wednesday, April 12, 2023! Houston, we have a problem! THE MASKED SINGER is even more out-of-this-world than usual in a special “outer space” themed episode. Watch a video from a recent episode now!
