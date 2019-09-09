Scoop: Coming Up on THE RESIDENT on FOX - Tuesday, September 17, 2019
In an effort to save Chastain, Bell considers selling the hospital to a conglomerate, but Kit tries to make him see that the negatives will outweigh the positives. With Conrad's help, Nic tracks down Kyle (guest star Corbin Bernsen) and pleads for him to reconsider donating a kidney to Jessie. Meanwhile, Mina voices her concern to Austin when Shira is assigned to Micah's surgery and Devon fights for the care of a patient whom the doctors suspect is uninsured in "The Unbefriended" episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Sept. 17 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-223) (TV-14 L, V)
Entering its second season, THE RESIDENT continues to rip back the curtain and reveal the truth of what really happens, both good and bad, in hospitals across the country. The provocative medical drama follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis.
Season Two finds star resident DR. CONRAD HAWKINS (Matt Czuchry) continuing to make difficult calls in the best interests of his patients. But, having rekindled a romantic relationship with nurse NICOLETTE "NIC" NEVINS (Emily VanCamp), the two now must face unresolved issues from their past. Conrad's father, MARSHALL WINTHROP (Glenn Morshower), has taken over as head of Chastain, and comes into direct conflict with the hospital's newly minted CEO, DR. RANDOLPH BELL (Bruce Greenwood). Meanwhile, DR. MINA OKAFOR (Shaunette Renée Wilson) continues to work with her larger-than-life mentor, DR. AJ AUSTIN (Emmy Award nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner, "Suits," "The Cosby Show"). However, the skills of new ortho surgeon DR. KITT VOSS (Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Jane Leeves, "Hot in Cleveland," "Frasier") could lead Mina on a different path. First-year resident DR. DEVON PRAVESH (Manish Dayal) becomes intrigued by new medical device rep JULIAN BOOTH (guest star Jenna Dewan, "Step Up"), whose presence at the hospital will upend business as usual for everyone there.
THE RESIDENT is produced by 20th Century FOX Television. The series' executive producers include Todd Harthan, Amy Holden Jones, Rob Corn, Antoine Fuqua, David Boorstein, Oly Obst and Phillip Noyce.
