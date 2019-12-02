Scoop: Coming Up on E!'s DAILY POP, 12/2-12/26

E! brings fans even more custom content when and where they are watching with the introduction of new live daytime broadcast series, "Daily Pop." Hosted by Pop culture personalities Carissa Culiner, Morgan Stewart and Justin Sylvester, the program delivers fun, insightful and relatable conversations centered around the biggest, most fascinating Pop culture stories of the day. "Daily Pop" airs weekdays at 12pm ET/PT on E!.

Work off those Thanksgiving calories away when Simone De La Rue (Body by Simone) joins our housts for an in-studio workout.

Singer Ashanti joins us to talk about her Lifetime movie "A Christmas Winter Song."

Scott Wolf on his role on "Nancy Drew," plus, from Salt-N-Pepa, Pepa and her daughter Egypt Criss on the new season of "Growing Up Hip Hop."

Alison Sweeney on her new Hallmark Christmas Movie, plus Puppies in-studio for Animal Planet's LIVE adoption event "Give A Dog A Home."

Weekend Preview of the Hottest Events Ahead

Listings are subject to change.





**Denotes changes or additions.