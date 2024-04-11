Scoop: Coming Up on AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Monday, April 15, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Live from Hollywood, the Top 20 take the stage again as host Ryan Seacrest reveals the 10 hopefuls America has voted to advance. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie select the remaining four who will round out the Top 14.

“American Idol,” the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, returns to airwaves for season seven on ABC. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote to become the NEXT singing sensation are music INDUSTRY forces and SUPERSTAR judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts the beloved competition series.



“American Idol” is produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Executive producers include Megan Michaels Wolflick, also serving as showrunner, and Fremantle’s Jennifer Mullin, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.