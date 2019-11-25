Science Channel to Premiere New Season of IMPOSSIBLE ENGINEERING on New Years Day

It's easy to take for granted the extraordinary structures, public works and architectural wonders in our everyday lives, but they are indeed remarkable feats of human ingenuity and 21st century technology. As we ring in a new decade and look to the future, Science Channel's original series IMPOSSIBLE ENGINEERING returns for a new season Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT .

This season, viewers will ​journey to Dubai, London, Whistler, Rotterdam and beyond as experts examine some of the most ​mind-blowing engineering marvels around the world. In Seattle, engineers attempt to build the first-ever railway system on a floating bridge with ground-breaking technology. In Dubai, beachfront real estate is highly sought after, forcing engineers to create what doesn't exist, a human-made island complete with residential living and the world's largest observation wheel.

"What better way to start off a new decade than celebrating the ingenuity of engineering innovators who have helped shape our modern world," said Neil Laird, Executive Producer, Science Channel.

Also on this season of IMPOSSIBLE ENGINEERING is London's state-of-the-art super sewer, considered the biggest infrastructure project ever attempted in the UK; the currently under construction Beijing Daxing Airport, which will be the world's largest upon completion, designed to handle over 72 million passengers and more than 2 million tons of cargo.

IMPOSSIBLE ENGINEERING is produced by Twofour Broadcast for Science Channel. For Twofour, executive producer is Neil Edwards and series producer is Jonney Steven. For Science Channel, Neil Laird is executive producer and Jill Kalin is associate producer.





