Scarlett Johansson & More to Close Out 50th Season of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Scarlett Johansson, Quinta Brunson, and Walton Goggins have been announced as hosts for the last few episodes of Saturday Night Live's 50th season, which concludes on May 17th.

Brunson, the star and creator of ABC’s Abbott Elementary, will host the show for the second time on May 3. Benson Boone will perform as musical guest for the first time. The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling artist will release his next album, American Heart, on June 20.

Walton Goggins will host SNL for the first time on May 10. Goggins stars in the third season of THE WHITE LOTUS and the final season of The Righteous Gemstones, both streaming on Max. Arcade Fire will take the stage as musical guest for the sixth time ahead coinciding with the release of their new album, Pink Elephant, on May 9.

Scarlett Johansson will host the May 17 season finale, returning to host the show for the seventh time. The Oscar-nominated actress stars in the new Universal Pictures film Jurassic World Rebirth, in theaters July 2. Bad Bunny will make his third appearance as musical guest. The 3-time Grammy-winning artist’s latest album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, spent three consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 and has been #1 on the Top Latin Albums chart for 15 straight weeks.

In addition to the broadcast on NBC (11:30 p.m. ET/ 8:30 p.m. PT), SNL streams live on Peacock. Stream every season of SNL now on Peacock, as well as SNL50: The Anniversary Special, SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, and the collection of original documentary programming, including SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night and NBC’s Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music.”

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

Photo credit: Holland Rainwater/NBC

