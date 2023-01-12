Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Saweetie Will Appear in BEL-AIR Season Two

Season 2 of Bel-Air premieres on Peacock February 23 with new episodes streaming Thursdays.

Jan. 12, 2023  

Peacock's record setting drama series Bel-Air announces Season 2 cameo from Grammy nominated recording artist Saweetie, along with recurring cast Brooklyn McLinn (Cloak & Dagger, Blackish), Jazlyn Martin (This Is Us, All American: Homecoming) and Riele Downs (Darby and The Dead, Henry Danger).

Saweetie will make an appearance as herself in the first episode of the season.

Brooklyn McLinn will play Doc Hightower, a busy and driven basketball recruiter and AAU Coach who is impressed by Will's game at Bel-Air Academy.

Jazlyn Martin will play Jackie. Her South L.A. street smarts put Will's Philly swagger to THE TEST when they are introduced to each other at a Venice basketball tournament.

Riele Downs will play Yazmin, the president of the Black Student Union at Bel-Air Academy. While their paths have not previously crossed at school, Yazmin finds herself impressed by Carlton's contributions to the club.

Set in modern-day Los Angeles, Peacock's successful one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will's complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he's ever known.

Season two of Bel-Air picks up with Will at a crossroads as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he's learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence. He juggles this while navigating his home life with the Banks family and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season.

We'll see Will and Carlton's brotherhood start to evolve as they grow closer, but still challenge each other about their differences. We'll also see Hilary evolve as she becomes more of a boss in her influencer world and how that spills over into her relationship with Jazz, and also highlight the relatable struggles around Viv and Phil balancing marriage and family while trying to forge their own career paths and reconnect to the things that are important to them.

Inspired by Morgan Cooper's viral trailer that reimagined the iconic, culture-defining '90s sitcom, Bel-Air takes a fresh and raw approach to this world of swagger, style, and aspiration, while exploring Will's complex journey through a current lens. The series features an ensemble cast that introduces new sensation Jabari Banks as Will and a creative team that includes showrunner, executive producer and writer Carla Banks Waddles and Cooper, who serves as executive producer.

Photo: Brian Spazz Contreras



