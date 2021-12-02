Sarah Snook Replaces Elizabeth Moss in RUN RABBIT RUN Horro Film

Emmy Nominee Sarah Snook is set to star in director Daina Reid's RUN RABBIT RUN which commences pre-production this month and shoots in Victoria and South Australia. Snook will replace Elisabeth Moss who was previously announced.

Acclaimed novelist Hannah Kent wrote the script from an original idea developed with Carver Films, with Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw of Carver Films (RELIC, PARTISAN, SNOWTOWN) to produce, with XYZ Films executive producing, along with 30West and executive producers Deanne Weir and Olivia Humphrey. XYZ Films is financing via its production fund backed by IPR.VC, in conjunction with Screen Australia, with XYZ also handling worldwide sales. Umbrella Entertainment is managing Australia/NZ distribution.

In the film, Snook plays a fertility doctor whose firm grasp on the cycle of life is put to THE TEST as her young daughter begins to exhibit increasingly strange behavior.

Snook is best known for her role as Shiv Roy in the Emmy winning HBO series SUCCESSION, which is currently in its third season. She has also co-starred in the films PIECES OF A WOMAN, WINCHESTER, STEVE JOBS, THE DRESSMAKER and won the Best Actress in Film from the Australian Academy for Cinema and Television Arts for her role in PREDESTINATION.

Reid recently directed Apple's THE SHINING GIRLS and has also directed Emmy-nominated episodes of THE HANDMAID'S TALE, as well as HBO's THE OUTSIDER, Amazon's UPLOAD, and SUNSHINE. Reid directed Snook in the multi award-winning limited series THE SECRET RIVER.

RUN RABBIT RUN is a Carver Films production, with major production investment from XYZ and Screen Australia, in association with Film Victoria, the South Australian Film Corporation, the Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund and Soundfirm.

XYZ's recent slate of sales titles include the completed STOWAWAY starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette, which was released as a Netflix Original in April. Other titles include Netflix original THE TRIP starring Noomi Rapace and Aksel Hennie, GOD IS A BULLET starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maika Monroe and Jamie Foxx, current production NOCEBO with Eva Green and Mark Strong, Sion Sono's PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND, starring Nicolas Cage and Sofia Boutella, which premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, and SXSW horror-thriller GAIA, which was recently acquired by Decal. XYZ is also in post-production on DUAL starring Karen Gillan, Aaron Paul and Beulah Koale.

Snook is repped by UTA, Shanahan Management and Jennifer Rawlings Omni Management. Reid is repped by ICM Partners and RGM Artists.