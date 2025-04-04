Sarah Silverman Sets Netflix Return with New Special POSTMORTEM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedian Sarah Silverman has set her new Netflix comedy special PostMortem, premiering on May 20, 2025. This marks Silverman's second original Netflix comedy special, joining Sarah Silverman: Speck of Dust (2017).

Jampacked with her signature humour and thought-provoking insight, PostMortem is a cathartically comedic show in which Silverman explores her complex yet humorous feelings around loss and grief.

Following the recent death of both of her parents, comedian Sarah Silverman finds comedy in the darkest corners of life. She hilariously navigates the absurdities of death with her signature wit, from unexpectedly finding the "deal of a lifetime" while planning their funerals to cherishing the bittersweet experience of hearing her mother’s last words.

Directed and executive produced by Emmy winner Sarah Silverman, with Amy Zvi and John Skidmore (Best Kept Secret Productions) as producers, PostMortem was filmed at The Beacon Theater in New York City.

An established voice in the comedy scene for over 20 years, Silverman first rose to prominence during her time as a staff writer and cast member on the iconic sketch series Saturday Night Live. Silverman released her Emmy Award-winning standup special Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles in 2013, has received multiple Grammy Award nominations for her comedy albums, appeared opposite Emma Stone and Steve Carell in the critically-acclaimed film Battle of the Sexes, and adapted her 2010 New York Times Bestselling memoir The Bedwetter: Stories of Courage, Redemption, and Pee into a musical which had a sold-out run off-Broadway in 2022. The Bedwetter recently played at The Arena Stage in DC.

Alongside her comedic skills, Silverman is a talented actress; her long list of acting credits includes roles in Wreck-It Ralph, Bob’s Burgers, School of Rock, Maestro, and A Million Ways to Die in the West.

