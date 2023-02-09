Sam Neill to Star in Peacock's APPLES NEVER FALL

Peacock announced that Sam Neill (Jurassic Park, Peaky Blinders) will star opposite Annette Bening (American Beauty, The Kids Are All Right) in Peacock's upcoming limited drama series APPLES NEVER FALL, in the role of "Stan Delaney."

The limited series is based on Liane Moriarty's (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers) #1 New York Times Bestselling novel, which has sold over a million copies worldwide.

The series will be produced by Universal International Studios' Heyday Television. Melanie Marnich serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer. David Heyman will executive produce, alongside Liane Moriarty, Albert Page and Jillian Share. Chris Sweeney (The Tourist, Back to Life) will direct multiple episodes, including the first.

APPLES NEVER FALL centers on the Delaneys, who from the outside appear to be an enviably contented family. Former tennis coaches Joy and Stan are parents to four adult children.

After decades of marriage, they have finally sold their famed tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. But after Joy disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents' marriage and their family history with fresh eyes.

