Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sam Neill to Star in Peacock's APPLES NEVER FALL

Sam Neill to Star in Peacock's APPLES NEVER FALL

Melanie Marnich serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer.

Feb. 09, 2023  

Peacock announced that Sam Neill (Jurassic Park, Peaky Blinders) will star opposite Annette Bening (American Beauty, The Kids Are All Right) in Peacock's upcoming limited drama series APPLES NEVER FALL, in the role of "Stan Delaney."

The limited series is based on Liane Moriarty's (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers) #1 New York Times Bestselling novel, which has sold over a million copies worldwide.

The series will be produced by Universal International Studios' Heyday Television. Melanie Marnich serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer. David Heyman will executive produce, alongside Liane Moriarty, Albert Page and Jillian Share. Chris Sweeney (The Tourist, Back to Life) will direct multiple episodes, including the first.

APPLES NEVER FALL centers on the Delaneys, who from the outside appear to be an enviably contented family. Former tennis coaches Joy and Stan are parents to four adult children.

After decades of marriage, they have finally sold their famed tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. But after Joy disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents' marriage and their family history with fresh eyes.

Photo Credit Ross Coffey



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
48 HOURS Investigates the Kidnapping of Michelle and Breea Renee Photo
48 HOURS Investigates the Kidnapping of Michelle and Breea Renee
48 HOURS, now in its 35th year, is one of the most successful true-crime docuseries in television history and has been the #1 non-sports broadcast on Saturday nights for 16 consecutive years. 48 HOURS is broadcast Saturdays at 10:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS, and streams anytime on Paramount+. Watch a video preview now!
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Joins Elton Johns Annual Oscars Viewing Party Photo
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Joins Elton John's Annual Oscars Viewing Party
Elton John and David Furnish return as hosts for the 31st annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. EMMY Award-winning actor Eric McCormack and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Michaela Jaé Rodriguez will join the iconic event as special guests, with singer-songwriter and actress Rina Sawayama set to perform.
VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares PRETZEL & THE PUPPIES Series Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares PRETZEL & THE PUPPIES Series Trailer
Apple TV+ released the trailer for the return of 'Pretzel and the Puppies.' The series stars the voice talents of Emmy Award winner Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”), Nasim Pedrad (“Chad,” “Aladdin”) as well as newcomers Milo Stein, Alex Jayne Go, Max Mitchell, Amari McCoy and Gracen Newton. Watch the new video trailer!

From This Author - Michael Major


Rebecca Black Releases Debut Album 'Let Her Burn”Rebecca Black Releases Debut Album 'Let Her Burn”
February 9, 2023

Rebecca Black continues to win over the hearts of music fans and media across generations via the internet. Internet queen, singer, songwriter and queer creator Rebecca Black delivers a debut studio album “Let Her Burn” and introduces herself as a new kind of popstar; one the world has never seen before! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Kid Koala & Lelani Link For 'Things Are Gonna Change'Kid Koala & Lelani Link For 'Things Are Gonna Change'
February 9, 2023

Kid Koala shares a new single and video from the project, “Things Are Gonna Change,” featuring rising Los Angeles art pop artist Lealani on guest lead vocals. The socially conscious party anthem is accompanied by a music video using stop-motion graphics of exploding vinyl records and studio circuitry brought to life by Montreal production company.
Burt Bacharach, Composer of PROMISES, PROMISES & More, Passes Away at 94Burt Bacharach, Composer of PROMISES, PROMISES & More, Passes Away at 94
February 9, 2023

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Burt Bacharach has passed away at 94. Bacharach was the award-winning composer of the hit musical Promises, Promises. He also contributed to The Boy From Oz, The Look of Love, and What's It All About? Bacharach Reimagined.
Vocalist Tammy McCann to Release 'Do I Move You?'Vocalist Tammy McCann to Release 'Do I Move You?'
February 9, 2023

Co-produced by Grammy winning bassist/bandleader John Clayton, who worked with McCann when she performed at the Catalina Jazz Club in Los Angeles in 2021, and longtime collaborator guitarist Fareed Haque, McCann’s Do I Move You? was created at the end of the COVID-19 quarantine period.
Bad Sounds Shares New Single 'Hard MF 2 Luv'Bad Sounds Shares New Single 'Hard MF 2 Luv'
February 9, 2023

Bristol based duo Bad Sounds return with smooth, new track “Hard MF 2 Luv”. A soothing offering just in time for Valentine’s Day. Self-produced by Bad Sounds, and mixed by Nathan Boddy (Mura Masa, Biig Piig, PinkPantheress), the band have continued to evolve their magic formula, which now, sees them at the top of their game.
share