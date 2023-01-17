Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sadie Sink to Star in O'DESSA Rock Opera Film

Sink was most recently seen in the film adaptation of The Whale.

Jan. 17, 2023  

Sadie Sink will star in Searchlight Pictures' O'Dessa, a new rock opera film directed by Geremy Jasper.

Deadline reports that the film will feature original songs by Jasper and Jason Binnick. Sink will begin shooting in Croatia in May, before starting to film the final season of Stranger Things in the summer.

The rock opera takes place in a post-apocalyptic world, following a farm girl who embarks on an epic quest to recover a family heirloom. On her journey, she encounters her one true live while searching in a strange and dangerous city. However, in order to save his soul, she must put the power of destiny and song to the ultimate test.

Sadie Sink is an American actress and model. She portrayed Max Mayfield in the Netflix television series Stranger Things and Ziggy Berman in the Netflix horror film trilogy Fear Street. She was most recently seen in the film adaptation of Samuel D. Hunter's The Whale, alongside Brendan Fraser.

Sink has appeared on Broadway in Annie as a standby for several roles, before taking over as an alternate for Annie. She also appeared as Young Elizabeth in The Audience. Sink has also gained recognition for her performance in Taylor Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film.

Watch Sadie Sink discuss THE WHALE and starring in Annie on Broadway on THE TODAY SHOW here:



