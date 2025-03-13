SWAMP DOGG GETS HIS POOL PAINTED Documentary Sets Release Date

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Magnolia Pictures has acquired the North American rights to SWAMP DOGG GETS HIS POOL PAINTED, a wildly entertaining and fittingly unconventional documentary about convention-defying singer, songwriter and record producer Jerry Williams, aka Swamp Dogg, one of the great cult figures of 20th-century American music whose singular voice and ideas have shaped the history not merely of soul music, but of country, hip-hop and a dozen other genres. Directed by Isaac Gale and Ryan Olson, the film world premiered at SXSW and will be released in theaters starting May 2.

In SWAMP DOGG GETS HIS POOL PAINTED, the titular artist and his “bachelor pad of aging musicians”, including the charming Guitar Shorty and lovably quirky Moogstar, navigate the tumultuous music industry, transform their home into an artistic playground and invite fellow musicians like Jenny Lewis and John Prine and superfans Mike Judge, Johnny Knoxville and Tom Kenny to play in their unique musical sandbox…and paint Swamp Dogg’s pool. Bursting with infectious personality and stoner energy, SWAMP DOGG GETS HIS POOL PAINTED is a music documentary unlike any other.

If music is Swamp Dogg’s first love, this fabled man of taste has another one: food. In conjunction with Magnolia’s theatrical release, Pioneer Works Press will publish Swamp’s long-awaited cookbook, If You Can Kill It, I Can Cook It on May 20. For those who appreciate recipes seasoned with personality and history, and stories to go with dinner, this is more than a cookbook: it is a biographical artifact and a journey into THE MIND OF A CHEF who’ll teach you how to make “Baked Beans Bo Diddley”, “James Brown in Flight Chicken” and “Willie Nelson Potatoes Platter." It is also a glimpse into the savory life of a musical genius, richly illustrated with tales and photos of family, food, music, and business. As Swamp Dogg says, “This is the book that Hemingway wanted to write, Agatha Christie couldn’t, and Alex Haley didn’t have enough soul for. Now get to cooking!”

If a documentary and cookbook weren’t enough to keep him busy, Swamp Dogg also has a new album. Hailed by NPR as "one of the best country albums of the year," Swamp Dogg’s Blackgrass: From West Virginia to 125th St. is a record that’s as reverent as it is raunchy, a collection that challenges conventional notions of genre and race while at the same time celebrating the music that helped make Swamp Dogg the beloved iconoclast he’s known as today. Featuring bluegrass staple musicians Noam Pikelny, Sierra Hull, Jerry Douglas, Chris Scruggs, Billy Contreras, and Kenny Vaughan, with special guests Margo Price, Vernon Reid, Jenny Lewis, Justin Vernon, and The Cactus Blossoms.

Directed by Isaac Gale and Ryan Olson, SWAMP DOGG GETS HIS POOL PAINTED is Co- Directed by David McMurry, produced by Gale, Olson, McMurry, Paul Lovelace, and Ben Wu. Executive Producer is Molly Menard. The deal was negotiated by Magnolia SVP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden, with Submarine on behalf of the filmmakers.

